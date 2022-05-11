7th Circuit Nominee Defends Pandemic Restrictions Ruling

By James Arkin (May 11, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A federal judge nominated to the Seventh Circuit defended a past ruling upholding COVID-19 pandemic restrictions as Republicans pressed him during a Senate nominations hearing Wednesday on whether his decision undermined religious freedoms. Judge John Z. Lee of the Northern District of Illinois, the Seventh Circuit nominee, appeared before the Judiciary Committee alongside Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. of the Eastern District of Washington, a nominee to the Ninth Circuit. Three district court nominees also appeared before the committee: U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Henley Locher for the Southern District of Iowa, Nancy L. Maldonado for the Northern District of Illinois and Gregory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS