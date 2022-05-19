Saudi Prince Fights Credit Suisse Over $78M Loan Suit

By Silvia Martelli (May 19, 2022, 1:58 PM BST) -- A Saudi prince has hit back at a lawsuit brought by Credit Suisse that seeks $78 million for loans used to refinance a super-yacht and property in England, saying that he had not defaulted on the borrowing. Prince Fahd Bin Sultan said in a defense filed at the High Court May 12, which has now been made public, that Credit Suisse was not entitled to end contracts for two loans because no event of default had taken place. The prince is the guarantor for two companies that the Zurich-based bank says defaulted on a pair of loans provided to refinance an 82-meter...

