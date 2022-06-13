BREAKING: Justices Say Legal Error Is 'Mistake' Under Federal Rules

By Jimmy Hoover (June 13, 2022, 11:26 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court held Monday that a judge's legal error falls under a category of "mistakes" that a litigant must bring up within a year of final judgment under the federal rules if he or she wants to reopen the case, a loss for a man challenging his convictions for drug and gun crimes. In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court said that petitioner Dexter Kemp's motion to reopen his case under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b) was untimely because it was filed after a one-year deadline. Kemp had argued that the judge had committed legal error in his case...

