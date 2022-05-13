Judge Reinstates CFTC Deal, $16M Fine With Kraft, Mondelez

By Craig Clough (May 13, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Several years after it was torpedoed over an apparent press release gaffe, an Illinois federal judge finalized a settlement Friday that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reached with Kraft Foods and Mondelez Global over alleged wheat price manipulation, which includes the reinstatement of a $16 million fine against Mondelez. The resurrected deal comes after U.S. District Judge John Robert Blake reprimanded the government agency last month for the 2019 press release, where he said the CFTC struck "foul blows" and violated a confidentiality provision in its deal with Kraft Foods Group Inc. and Mondelez Global LLC, as well as court orders prohibiting...

