Blackmoor Beats €18.5M Lawsuit From Investment Partner

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 16, 2022, 3:33 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Monday that hedge fund manager Blackmoor Investment Partners does not owe damages of up to €18.5 million ($19.3 million) to an investment professional with whom it teamed up as part of its activist investment strategy. High Court Judge Richard Smith ruled that James Gray, an investment manager who was involved with Blackmoor's effort to launch an activist investment arm, failed to prove that the company and its director, Douglas Smith, owed him damages as a result of the collaboration going south. The judge rejected Gray's argument that he had reached an oral contract with Smith, under which they...

