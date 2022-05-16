McGlinchey Stafford Adds New Cannabis Chair In Seattle

By Adrian Cruz (May 16, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC announced today that it hired an experienced attorney as a Seattle-based member and the new chair of the firm's cannabis practice. Heidi Urness joined McGlinchey Stafford on Monday after spending the past three years running her own firm. She told Law360 that she decided to make the move after receiving offers from a number of other firms because she found that the combination of quality attorneys and a national platform was perfect for building up her practice, adding that she found the attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford to show an authenticity she didn't find in some of the others...

