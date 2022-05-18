Perceptions Of TPR's Performance Worsened In 2021

By Joel Poultney (May 18, 2022, 4:51 PM BST) -- The number of people who have a favorable perception of the performance of the pensions watchdog declined last year, with many giving poor marks on changing investors' behavior, according to the regulator. The Pensions Regulator's annual report, released on Tuesday, found that 69% of respondents considered the watchdog's performance during 2021 to have been either very good or good. This was down six percentage points from the previous year, which saw 75% give positive feedback for the organization's work. TPR explained that the higher ratings in 2020 were linked to the positive perceptions of the watchdog's response to the COVID-19 pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS