US Women's Soccer Nets Equal Pay In 'Historic' Labor Deal

By Max Jaeger (May 18, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is finally on equal footing with their male counterparts after U.S. Soccer and the players' unions announced "historic" new collective bargaining agreements Wednesday that bring women's pay and professional opportunities in line with men. The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has reached a new collective bargaining agreement that brings their pay and professional opportunities in line with their male counterparts. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) The deals, which run through 2028, are critical to resolving a $24 million equal pay suit that the parties had settled in February pending the approval of a new CBA. Under the...

