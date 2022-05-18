Senate Democrats Seek FTC Probe Of Facial ID Co.

By David van den Berg (May 18, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Senate's top tax writer and three of his fellow Democrats pressed the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to probe whether identity verification company ID.me's public statements about its facial recognition technology were deceptive. The company, which contracted with the Internal Revenue Service and other agencies to provide facial identification services, "likely misled consumers" about its use of their biometric data, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan. The company's statements could have affected choices of identity verification services by...

