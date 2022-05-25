Investment Bank Chases Unpaid Success Fee From Health Co.

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 25, 2022, 1:25 PM BST) -- A London-based investment firm has sued a maker of beauty devices for allegedly failing to pay fees for advice, even though the LED mask brand ultimately went with a different £50 million ($62 million) venture capital deal. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Ltd., the investment advisory arm of Stifel Europe, told the High Court that it had held up its part of the deal by providing its services to CurrentBody throughout late 2020 and 2021 in an effort to attract investors to the company. Stifel argues that it entered into a contract with CurrentBody in late 2020 that included a clause that the...

