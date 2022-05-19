Brazilian Airline Gets $18.9M Award Against PE Funds OK'd

By Caroline Simson (May 19, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The highest court for British overseas territories on Thursday nixed an appeal challenging enforcement of an approximately $18.9 million arbitral award issued to a Brazilian airline, which had accused the U.S. investment funds that promoted its 2007 sale of inflating its $275 million purchase price. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council found that the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal had been correct to enforce the award issued to the airline, now known as Gol Linhas Aereas SA. In its decision, the court said that it was not convinced that enforcement should be refused based on an argument that the tribunal...

