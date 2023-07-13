BREAKING: Senate Confirms Cohen Milstein Litigator For EEOC Spot

By Anne Cullen (July 13, 2023, 12:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC partner Kalpana Kotagal to serve on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday, a long-awaited step that will give Democrats the majority at the five-seat agency for the first time under the Biden administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS