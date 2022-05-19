Insurer Asks Court To Change Ruling In Premium Theft Case

By Josh Liberatore (May 19, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Landmark American Insurance Co. asked a Louisiana federal judge Thursday to reconsider a decision granting partial coverage to an insurance broker whose former employee was accused of stealing customer premiums and failing to bind policies, saying the judge didn't give full weight to a conversion exclusion. In a motion for reconsideration, Landmark said U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty did not take into account additional language in the conversion exclusion, which the judge said applies only to some of Insurance Unlimited of Louisiana LLC's claims for coverage under a professional liability policy. The Louisiana-based broker is seeking coverage for money it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS