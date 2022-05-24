2 Firms Will Lead Northwest Biotherapeutics Pay Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs (May 24, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP will serve as co-lead counsel for a proposed stockholder class in a suit alleging that certain Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. officers received excessive compensation, a Delaware vice chancellor has ruled. In an order entered Monday, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster appointed investor Glenn F. Schaeffer as lead plaintiff and the two firms as co-lead counsel in the consolidated suit. Investors Shiva Stein, a frequent Chancery Court litigant, and Gary Larson had also jointly sought to lead the suit and have their counsel team appointed to lead the suit. But the vice chancellor,...

