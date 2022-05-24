FCA To Watch Amigo Under Redress Plan Approved By Court

By Alex Davidson (May 24, 2022, 3:33 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said it will keep a close eye on how Amigo Loans operates after the payday lender's revised restructuring program was approved by the High Court, including plans for redress to customers for missold loans. The scheme of arrangement, a procedure by which a company in financial difficulty must repay debts to creditors, is an improvement on an earlier plan rejected by the court in May 2021, the City watchdog said on Monday after the court approved the plan. "We will continue to monitor Amigo closely as it launches the scheme and seeks to meet the conditions...

