Watchdogs Agree Common Value-For-Money Pension Checks

By Ronan Barnard (May 24, 2022, 3:45 PM BST) -- Britain's financial and pensions watchdogs pushed ahead on Tuesday with proposed checks, newly agreed measures that will require retirement savings plans to publish performance measurements to show that trustees offer value for money. The Financial Conduct Authority and The Pensions Regulator said they will carry out further public consultation to develop a new set of common measurements to show the investment performance of retirement plans and their costs. The FCA and the pensions regulator launched a consultation paper last September, asking the sector for its views. The regulators said they will publish their proposed changes in a paper "toward the end of 2022,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS