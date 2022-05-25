EPA Hits Puerto Rico Biz Over Wastewater Discharges

By Faith Williams (May 25, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an enforcement order to ALV Development LLC on Tuesday under the Clean Water Act addressing untreated sewage discharges into the Los Cedros Creek in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico, according to a press release. Following an inspection on April 5, the EPA is claiming the discharge is coming from a residential development. The agency inspected the Parque Miramonte development's pump station after receiving complaints that the sewage overflows were reaching the Los Cedros Creek and impacting water quality and ecosystems. It determined that ALV Development violated the Clean Water Act for discharging untreated sewage from the pump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS