Mass. Hospital Worker Urges 1st Circuit To Revive ERISA Row

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 24, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A retiree asked the First Circuit to revive a proposed class action against Mass General Brigham, arguing that a lower court erred in dismissing the suit accusing the hospital system of shortchanging former employees' annuity payouts by using outdated data. Former Massachusetts General Hospital worker Scott Belknap told the appellate court in an opening brief filed Monday that U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV's March 4 order granting summary judgment to Mass General and dismissing the case should be vacated and reversed. Belknap leads a proposed class of retirees who allege that the hospital system's way of calculating annuity payouts and the resulting underpayments violated...

