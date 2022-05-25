Commerzbank Exec Accuses Bank Of 'Sexist Culture'

By Sophia Dourou (May 25, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- A Commerzbank executive told a London tribunal on Wednesday that she was passed over for a role at the bank after coming back from maternity leave because of the German lender's "sexist culture." Jagruti Rajput, a senior compliance officer at Commerzbank AG, told the London Employment Tribunal that a male colleague had been "elevated" in her absence to a "made-up role" to give him an advantage when applying for a head of markets role in 2015. Rajput's lawyer, Elaine Banton, told the tribunal that, when explaining his decision to appoint a male employee as his "point person," that manager referred to...

