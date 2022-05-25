Insurance Cos. Push For Broader Global Tax Rewrite Exclusion

By Natalie Olivo (May 25, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An international tax agreement to reallocate certain profits of large companies should expand the exclusion for insurance companies to also include reinsurers, in part because it's difficult to separate the two, according to letters made public Wednesday by industry members. Reinsurers — which manage risks for insurance companies — should be able to join insurance companies under the financial services exclusion in a global corporate tax rewrite, according to comments submitted to the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which led the tax negotiations. The exclusion is part of the countries' agreement under the first so-called pillar of the tax...

