BREAKING: 5 Firms Build Broadcom's $61B Deal For VMware

By Charlie Innis (May 26, 2022, 7:17 AM EDT) -- Semiconductor chipmaker Broadcom Inc. said Thursday it plans to buy cloud services provider VMware Inc. for $61 billion, as the technology giant continues to snap up software businesses in a string of hefty acquisitions. The deal calls for Broadcom to pay a mix of cash and stock for VMware, and the transaction is valued at $61 billion in total, according to a statement. Broadcom is represented by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and O'Melveny & Myers LLP as legal counsel, with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP acting as regulatory counsel. VMware is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP as legal counsel....

