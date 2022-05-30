Insurer Says It Is Not On The Hook In €37M Shipbuilding Suit

By Sophia Dourou (May 30, 2022, 4:43 PM BST) -- A Portuguese insurer has told a London court it should not have to pay €36.8 million ($39.6 million) for two undelivered ferries because a cruise operator pulled out of a contract with a struggling shipbuilder while owing €10 million in fees. Abarca Compania De Seguros SA told the High Court it did not have to honor the terms of bonds taken out by Havila Kystruten AS, because the Norwegian cruise ferry operator did not have the right to pull out of the contract. Abarca said, in an updated defense claim filed on May 24, that the operator walked away from its contract...

