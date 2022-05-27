Texas Justices To Weigh In On Cotton Crop Pesticide Fight

By Michelle Casady (May 27, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear arguments in a lawsuit in which Helena Chemical Co. argues that cotton farmers lacked the evidence to proceed with their claims that aerial drift of the herbicide Sendero damaged their crops. Helena appealed to the state's high court in January 2021, after an October 2020 ruling from the Eleventh Court of Appeals that partly revived claims by Robert Cox and other farmers after determining that the farmers' experts had wrongly been struck. As of Friday, the Texas high court had not set a date for oral arguments. In briefing to the Texas...

