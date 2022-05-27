Federal Circuit Clears Hirshfeld's Overseeing Arthrex Reviews

By Dani Kass (May 27, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday held that Drew Hirshfeld had the authority to conduct U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director reviews mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court in Arthrex, despite his not being appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The Supreme Court ruled in June 2021's U.S. v. Arthrex that a Senate-approved officer must be able to overturn Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that the USPTO disagrees with, since the PTAB judges themselves are not Senate-confirmed. Patent Commissioner Hirshfeld — who was leading the agency between former Director Andrei Iancu's January 2021 resignation and Director Kathi Vidal's April...

