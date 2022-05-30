Members Of Marine Mutual Insurers Sign Off $750M Merger

By Martin Croucher (May 30, 2022, 1:27 PM BST) -- Two of Britain's largest marine mutual insurers have said that they will go ahead with a planned $750 million mega-merger after their members agreed the deal last week. The Standard Club and North P&I Club said on Friday that they will join forces to become "one of the largest providers of mutual cover in the maritime industries." The new merged entity, to be named NorthStandard, is due to start trading from Feb. 20, 2023, subject to approval by financial regulators. "This is an excellent outcome and a huge moment for our industry," Jeremy Grose, Standard Club chief executive, said. "NorthStandard...

