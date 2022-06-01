Philly Hospital Sued Over Worker's Shooting Death

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 1, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The widow of a nursing assistant who was gunned down at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia has sued the hospital, claiming the management was responsible for security lapses that allowed the gunman to access the facility and kill 43-year-old Anrae James. The lawsuit, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Tuesday, said the alleged killer, Stacey Hayes, walked past an unmanned security station with an AR-15 rifle, enabling him to hunt down and shoot James without impediment on the night of Oct. 4, 2021. "Mr. James' death was the predictable result of defendants' wholly inappropriate and ineffective security practices,...

