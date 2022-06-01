EU Regulators Seek Bloc-Wide Legal Basis To Pull Licenses

By Alex Davidson (June 1, 2022, 7:46 PM BST) -- Top European Union financial regulators in a report on Wednesday called for the creation of a bloc-wide legal basis for empowering national authorities to revoke licenses of supervised firms if they have seriously breached anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism rules. The European Securities and Markets Authority, European Banking Authority and European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority clarified that national supervisors should revoke the licenses only as a last resort and with proportionality that takes into account a firm's size and importance. National authorities already have powers to withdraw authorization of entities where there has been a serious breach of anti-money...

