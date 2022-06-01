Should Judges Police The Legal Industry Pay Gap?

By Andrew Strickler (June 1, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- As the pay gap between male and female attorneys persists despite industry pledges to do better, the power of judges to potentially bridge the divide is coming into sharper focus. Following an unusual decision by a federal magistrate, some members of the Philadelphia bar have endorsed the idea that other judges should follow suit and help police gender pay inequities, or at least call them out from the bench. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy R. Rice recently issued the order critiquing elements of a notable employment firm's request and awards that put attorney "status" over performance. "I don't think it's always my...

