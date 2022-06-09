BREAKING: Justices OK Pa. Mail-In Ballot Count

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 9, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday undid Justice Samuel Alito's previous pause of a mail-in ballot count in a case brought by a group of Pennsylvania voters who argued Lehigh County was wrong to discard votes sent in undated or improperly dated envelopes because it was ultimately inconsequential. The high court's denial of an emergency stay comes after the Third Circuit in late May ruled that the date portion of the envelope was immaterial to establishing voters' eligibility to vote since the Lehigh County Board of Elections and others like it had already checked voters' qualifications before sending them a ballot...

