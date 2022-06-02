New Nonprofit To Focus On Judicial Law Clerk Harassment

By Jack Karp (June 2, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A new nonprofit group looks to address the problems of harassment and discrimination against law clerks by judges and to provide support to those clerks who are ill-treated in chambers, one of the group's co-founders told Law360 on Thursday. The Legal Accountability Project, which officially launched Wednesday, plans to use data collection and analysis as well as programming on law school campuses to quantify the issue of judicial misconduct, develop solutions to the problem and foster more diversity among law clerks, according to the group's president, Aliza Shatzman. One of the organization's first initiatives will be to create a national, centralized...

