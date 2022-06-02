'Influencer Cafe' Ripped Off Brand, The Breakfast Klub Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 2, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Houston restaurant called The Breakfast Klub filed a trademark lawsuit in California federal court Wednesday against an "influencer cafe" it says swiped its brand — even after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied The Breakfast Club's registration for being too similar and the Texas eatery refused to share the morning meal moniker. The defendant restaurant, located near the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, is billed on its website as "an influencer café where vloggers and social media stars come to socialize." The menu boasts such "favorites" as $24 pancake stacks topped with toasted hazelnuts, whipped cream, chocolate spread, syrup...

