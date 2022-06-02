Kirkland, Skadden Rep North Hudson's $402M Energy Co. Buy

By McCord Pagan (June 2, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Energy-focused private equity firm North Hudson, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, said Thursday it bought oil and natural gas company LOGOS from ArcLight Capital Partners LLC for $402 million. North Hudson Resource Partners LP said in a statement that its deal with investment firm ArcLight includes LOGOS Resources II LLC's more than 230,000 net acres and wells currently producing about 106 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day. "Our operating and development track record, basin-leading [environmental, social and governance] programs, and financial and strategic support provided by North Hudson, place...

