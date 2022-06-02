Walton Global Finances $100M High-Growth Market Facility

By Faith Williams (June 2, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global announced on Thursday the closing of a $100 million facility provided by affiliates of funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC. The funds will be put toward Walton's builder land financing business line in order to obtain properties in "high-growth areas" to support home demand across the U.S., according to a press release statement. Walton's BLF program acquires properties identified by builders and developers and offers solutions to land inventory needs. With the program, investors can receive cash flow within six to 24 months, as homes are sold or agreements are...

