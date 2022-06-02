Fiat Charged By Feds In Emissions Test Fraud Probe

By Morgan Conley (June 2, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors criminally charged Fiat Chrysler with conspiring to deceive U.S. regulators about the emissions controls and fuel efficiency of over 100,000 company vehicles sold in the U.S., according to charging documents filed Thursday. In a second superseding information filed in Michigan federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice accused FCA US LLC — which was acquired by Stellantis NV in January 2021 — of intentionally defrauding the U.S., violating the Clean Air Act and committing wire fraud by making false statements to federal regulators in order to get the green light to sell its model years 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee...

