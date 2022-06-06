American Homes 4 Rent, Värde Ink $500M Facility Deal

By Faith Williams (June 6, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- American Homes 4 Rent, a single-family rental real estate investment trust, announced Monday it has entered into a $500 million agreement with global alternative investment firm Värde Partners with plans to acquire land and develop new properties. The facility will provide $500 million in initial capital to buy land and develop new properties, according to a statement on Monday. Recently, the partners closed six land transactions in connection with the facility, with a total acquisition and development cost of more than $150 million. "We are excited to combine Värde's extensive experience in U.S. housing with American Home 4 Rent's reputable home building...

