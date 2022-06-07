Clifford Chance Guides €2.8B Sale Of Swedish Air Cargo Biz

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 7, 2022, 11:18 PM BST) -- London-based international law firm Clifford Chance said Tuesday it counseled a global private equity firm and a co-investor through the €2.8 billion ($3 billion) sale of Swedish temperature-controlled air cargo company Envirotainer AB to Swedish and Emirati investment firms. Clifford Chance, along with Swedish law firm Vinge, advised private equity firm Cinven and asset management firm Novo Holdings in the multibillion-dollar sale of their holding in Envirotainer after a nearly four-year investment that bolstered the Swedish company's research and development departments and its international expansion in the health care industry. The Magic Circle firm said it served as counsel on matters...

