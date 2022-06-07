Law Society Slams Gov't Legal Aid Funding Plans

By Sophia Dourou (June 7, 2022, 6:06 PM BST) -- The British government's proposed increase to legal aid rates won't do enough to sustain a criminal justice system "in crisis" and keep lawyers in the system, the Law Society warned Tuesday. The group, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, called the Ministry of Justice's proposed increase to legal aid rates for criminal solicitors "woefully inadequate" and potentially threatening access to justice. The body pointed out that not only has there been no meaningful increase in legal rate in 25 years. In fact, it added that there had instead been both a cut to the rates and erosion due to inflation....

