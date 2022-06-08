Firms Seek $500K For Deal To End Real Estate Biz Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs (June 8, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Three firms representing an investor who sued directors of a real estate brokerage services business in Delaware Chancery Court alleging they received excessive compensation are seeking a $500,000 fee award as part of a proposed settlement that would cap compensation and institute certain corporate governance reforms. Per a stipulated settlement filed with the court on Tuesday, Cooch and Taylor PA, Newman Ferrara LLP and Kranenburg, who represent eXp World Holdings Inc. investor John Solak, will seek the attorney fees and expense award for their work in the litigation and brokering the deal. "Defendants acknowledge and agree that plaintiff's counsel is entitled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS