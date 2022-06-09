Goodwin Adds Santa Monica Tech Partners From Latham

By Jack Rodgers (June 9, 2022, 12:07 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added three partners from Latham & Watkins LLP in Santa Monica, California, to its technology practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Chris Shoff, David Ajalat and David Pendergast will represent emerging growth companies as well as venture capitalists and other financiers in those markets, the firm said. They will also help clients on company formation, structuring and other corporate work. "Los Angeles is the third largest venture capital market in the U.S. following Northern California and New York," Anthony McCusker, who co-chairs the firm's technology practice, said in a statement. "As technology continues to dominate the economy, adding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS