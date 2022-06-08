Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

City Tells 9th Circ. Polluter's Insurer Must Cover Clean Up Deal

By Morgan Conley (June 8, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A California city told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that a lower court wrongly held a former metal plating business' insurance policies don't cover a $1.4 million settlement reached to end litigation over environmental contamination.

The Ninth Circuit heard arguments from a California city that an insurer is responsible for $1.4 million in legal fees and cleanup-related expenses in litigation over environmental contamination. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In its opening brief, the city of West Sacramento told the Ninth Circuit that Arrowood Indemnity Co. must pay it $1.4 million in legal fees and cleanup-related expenses after its insureds entered into court-approved stipulated judgment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!