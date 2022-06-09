NLRB Official Tosses Union Petition For Oregon Dispensary

By Sarah Jarvis (June 9, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A United Food and Commercial Workers local will not be able to represent workers at a Portland, Oregon, cannabis dispensary, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, finding the dispensary doesn't have enough local control over its operations to warrant unit representation by the local. NLRB Regional Director Ronald K. Hooks said in a Wednesday order that the Nectar Markets LLC location that UFCW Local 555 sought to represent doesn't have enough local autonomy, noting its daily operations are "completely centralized, with all decisions about everything from purchasing, inventory, and sales, to compliance and human resources, occurring above the store...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS