Justices Deny Right To Bond Hearing For Migrants

By Mike LaSusa (June 13, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that immigrants do not have a right to bond hearings when the government can show they are a flight risk, and that district courts lack the authority to order the government to provide such hearings on a class-wide basis. The high court majority ruled that Section 1231 of the Immigration and Nationality Act does not contain an implicit requirement to provide bond hearings for detainees after six months if their deportation isn't "reasonably foreseeable." "On its face, the statute says nothing about bond hearings before immigration judges or burdens of proof, nor does it...

