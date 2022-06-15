EU Risk Retention Standards Final Draft Offers Clarity

By Merryn Craske (June 15, 2022, 2:47 PM BST) -- The final draft of the regulatory technical standards in relation to EU risk retention under the EU Securitization Regulation 2017[1] has now been published by the European Banking Authority. These standards are important, as once finalized they will provide further details of the risk retention requirements. This article summarizes some of the key aspects of those regulatory technical standards and discusses their implications for practitioners. Background The EU Securitization Regulation includes requirements for scrutinization special purpose entities, due diligence, risk retention, transparency and credit-granting standards, and a ban on resecuritization. The regulation also introduced criteria for a scrutinization to be considered simple, transparent and...

