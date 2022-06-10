Fined Facility Challenges Ariz. Sober Living Laws

By Grace Dixon (June 10, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A network of Arizona addiction treatment facilities has filed a suit over a state law regulating sober living homes that alleges the measure is discriminatory and was enacted to insulate property owners from individuals recovering from addiction. Transitional Living Communities, or TLC, sued the Arizona Department of Health Services in federal court on Thursday, urging the judge to upend the state's Sober Living Law and the $49,000 in fees the facility has incurred in recent months under the law's license mandate. Although lawmakers said that the legislation was intended to protect residents of the facilities from bad actors looking to take advantage of...

