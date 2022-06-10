Pro Say: Did The FBI Bungle The Nassar Sex Abuse Case?

Law360 (June 10, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The legal fallout from Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of gymnasts took a new turn this week as more than 90 victims sued the FBI for botching the early stages of its investigation. On this week's Pro Say podcast, we discuss the latest developments in the high-profile sex abuse case. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} The claims against the FBI add...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS