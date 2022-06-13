Barr Says He Told Trump Election Fraud Claims Were 'Bullshit'

By Hannah Albarazi (June 13, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump grew "indignant" when now-former U.S. Attorney Bill Barr told him that his campaign's claims of election fraud were "bullshit," according to testimony aired Monday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Barr, former White House attorney Eric Herschmann and former Trump 2020 campaign chief attorney Matthew Morgan in a mix of live and prerecorded testimony told the House committee that they repeatedly told Trump that they had found no evidence of election fraud, yet Trump continued to embrace the false narrative and amplify it to his supporters. The House select...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS