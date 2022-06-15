​​​​​​​4th Circ. Asked To Nix Prudential's Win In Web Domain Fight

By Josh Liberatore (June 15, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit should reverse Prudential's cybersquatting suit win against a Chinese company that registered a domain name identical to the insurance giant's trademark, the company and its owner said, arguing a lower court judge leaped to conclusions about the company's motives for buying the website. Shenzhen Stone Network Information Ltd. and Frank Zhang, a Chinese national, said Tuesday that a Virginia federal court judge acted prematurely in granting summary judgment to Prudential Insurance Co. on its claims that Shenzhen Stone violated the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act, or ACPA. A Chinese company that registered the domain name "Pru.com" asked the Fourth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS