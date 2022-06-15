Atty DQ Bid Takes Back Seat In Restaurant Ownership Fight

By Kelcey Caulder (June 15, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge said the issue of ownership must be decided before he could determine whether an attorney can represent both a business and its CEO in a dispute over the corporate ownership of a metro Atlanta sushi restaurant and possible breaches of fiduciary duties. During oral arguments on Wednesday, Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis dismissed as "premature" a motion by plaintiffs Steven "EJ" Yijae and Sookie "Stella" Lee to disqualify attorney Kevin Moore of Kevin T. Moore PC from a case disputing the ownership of EJ & Don Inc., which purchased metro Atlanta sushi restaurant Nori...

