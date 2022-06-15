FDA Panel Backs Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines For Young Kids

By Adam Lidgett (June 15, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously Wednesday to endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old and Pfizer's vaccine for kids between 6 months and 4 years old. During the course of a daylong meeting, 21 members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in favor of recommending that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expand the emergency use authorization given to Moderna's vaccine to cover children between 6 months and 5 years old. The Moderna vaccine series would be two doses, according to the panel. A committee voted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS