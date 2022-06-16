Green Group Threatens Suit To Protect Coral

By Greg Lamm (June 16, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity said Wednesday it plans to sue to force the National Marine Fisheries Service to protect 12 threatened species of coral off the coast of Florida, in the Caribbean and around Guam and other Pacific islands. The center's 60-day notice of intent to sue says the National Marine Fisheries Service has failed to finalize a plan to designate critical habitat for 12 species of coral in U.S. territorial waters that are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. In the letter to officials with the National Marine Fisheries Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration,...

